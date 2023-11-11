MLB Rumors: Mets offseason plans already falling apart
If New York Mets fans were hoping to land an All-Star at third base this offseason, it seems that that pursuit won't include Matt Chapman
By Kevin Henry
It seems as if the New York Mets will not be in pursuit of an All-Star option at third base this offseason.
Despite the Mets finishing dead last among MLB's 30 teams in bWAR at third base (posting a combined minus-3.1 at the position last season), Jon Heyman of The New York Post is reporting that the team will not be in the hunt for free agent third baseman Matt Chapman.
According to Heyman, "The Mets appear ready to give Brett Baty or Ronnie Mauricio a chance to win the third base job and don’t seem involved for Chapman." This report comes after the Mets and Chapman were connected earlier in the offseason.
MLB Rumors: Mets already out on 3B Matt Chapman in free agency?
Chapman is expected to be one of the most sought-after free agents at the position after slashing .240/.330/.424 with 17 home runs and 54 RBI in 541 plate appearances for the Toronto Blue Jays. In his second season in Toronto, the 30-year-old Chapman won his fourth Gold Glove at third base, proving that he can contribute for any team at the plate and in the field.
While the Mets are reportedly out of the Chapman sweepstakes, Heyman reports that whatever team lands him (which could be the Blue Jays, Arizona Diamondbacks or San Francisco Giants) will be paying around $150 million for his services. Chapman is wrapping up a two-year, $25 million deal with the Blue Jays, so he's looking for a significant increase this offseason.
If the Mets are indeed sticking with internal options at third base, Baty will have to show up in spring ready to increase on a career .210/.272/.325 in 431 plate appearances with the Mets. Mauricio fared slightly better in a much smaller sample size last season, posting a .248/.296/.347 slash line in 108 plate appearances.
With third base seemingly a position where the Mets could upgrade, it seems that Steve Cohen's money will be spent elsewhere in an effort to erase a disappointing 2023.