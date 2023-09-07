MLB Rumors: Grading likelihood Mets can land any of these targets on Steve Cohen's offseason wish list
The New York Mets' offseason starts with their David Stearns pursuit. But after a long 2023 season, that's merely when the work begins.
The New York Mets are one of the most fascinating teams headed into the offseason.
On one hand, they are easily baseball’s most disappointing team in 2023. They entered the season with a record payroll, a star-studded roster, and World Series expectations. They then traded Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer at the deadline, had extensive conversations with other teams about Pete Alonso, and traded a plethora of other players on the roster. They would appear to be a roster headed toward a retool, with Cohen and general manager Billy Eppler telling Verlander and Scherzer that the team was building for the 2025 season.
On the other hand, Mets team owner Steve Cohen likes to spend money. A lot of money. More than any owner in baseball history. It’s hard to envision him sitting on his hands while Shohei Ohtani, arguably the best player in baseball history, is a free agent and able to sign with any team.
It will be another busy offseason in New York. Here’s what Cohen, Eppler and the Mets should do.