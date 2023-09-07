MLB Rumors: Grading likelihood Mets can land any of these targets on Steve Cohen's offseason wish list
The New York Mets' offseason starts with their David Stearns pursuit. But after a long 2023 season, that's merely when the work begins.
MLB Rumors: What about a Mets Shohei Ohtani pursuit?
With the Mets signaling that they were building for 2025, it seemingly ruled out their chances for Ohtani.
But that said, it’s still difficult to see Cohen sitting still with Ohtani on the market. It’s not in his DNA. Not when a player of Ohtani’s magnitude is available, even with a torn UCL that is likely to keep him off the mound until 2025.
An Ohtani-to-Mets scenario should still be viewed as unlikely. Ohtani wants to win, and win now, especially since he hasn’t been to the postseason. The Mets are unlikely to provide that in 2024 while teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers, Texas Rangers and others will offer Ohtani a chance to compete in 2024 and beyond.
Look for Ohtani to sign elsewhere this winter and for the Mets to spend their money elsewhere.
Likelihood: 1.5/10.