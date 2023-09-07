MLB Rumors: Grading likelihood Mets can land any of these targets on Steve Cohen's offseason wish list
The New York Mets' offseason starts with their David Stearns pursuit. But after a long 2023 season, that's merely when the work begins.
MLB Rumors: Will Mets fortify the rotation?
Entering 2023, the New York Mets’ rotation was really talented, but also on the older side with Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, Jose Quintana, Carlos Carrasco and Kodai Senga.
That rotation, besides Senga, has blown up. Verlander and Scherzer were traded. Quintana missed the first half of the season with an injury. Carrasco has struggled mightily and was placed on waivers in late August, but went unclaimed despite numerous contending teams needing pitching.
So it’s no surprise that with so many questions in the rotation, the early buzz is that the Mets will prioritize pitching upgrades in the winter. It’s just unclear who they will pursue, especially with it being unknown who will be running the front office (though all signs seem to point toward David Stearns).
There are some clues that could indicate what they will be looking for, however. They are intent on building their farm system, so signing a pitcher who is attached to the qualifying offer would seem to be a no-go. They want to build for the future, so signing an aging pitcher wouldn’t make sense. They want to have long-term financial flexibility, so signing one of the big-name pitchers could be difficult.
The Mets will be in the pitching market. It just won’t be in the same capacity as it was in recent offseasons.
Likelihood the Mets add a pitcher: 9/10.