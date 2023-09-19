MLB Rumors: Mets Ohtani excuse, AJ Preller’s future, Marlins make sneaky move
MLB Rumors: How hot is Padres GM AJ Preller's seat?
In a recent article by Ken Rosenthal and Dennis Lin for The Athletic (subscription required), it seems likely that San Diego Padres general manager AJ Preller is on the hot seat after years of failing to meet expectations, even when they are one of the biggest spenders in MLB.
While many around the organization praise him for being one of the best general managers who can spot talent from miles away, many are getting tired of his antics. In the article, Rosenthal and Lin say that, while many praise Preller, they feel he has "poor communication and a lack of feel."
"As one former high-ranking official said, the Padres’ guiding philosophy under Preller — if there is one — might boil down to this: 'Do more than everybody else at all times.'"
Per the report, a player called the Padres' 2023 season an "institutional failure". With many in the organization, including the players, getting fed up with Preller, how much longer will the owner put up with him?
Many need to remember that the Padres aren't a large market team, but they spend like they are. They've kept supplying Preller with money despite the fact that he has only gotten them to the playoffs once in his whole career, while also trading away most of the farm for Juan Soto and others.
The San Diego Padres currently hold the third-largest payroll in MLB, according to Spotrac, which says they have a 2023 payroll of $253,287,946. The other two teams ahead of them are the New York Mets and New York Yankees, both of which will also miss the playoffs.
It's at least possible that, like Billy Eppler with the Mets, Preller pays for these shortcomings with his job.