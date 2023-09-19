MLB Rumors: Mets Ohtani excuse, AJ Preller’s future, Marlins make sneaky move
MLB Rumors: Marlins acquire Matt Moore off waivers from Guardians
According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Miami Marlins are claiming veteran pitcher Matt Moore off waivers from the Cleveland Guardians. This will be his third team in 2023 after the Los Angeles Angels decided to DFA him in an attempt to stay below the luxury tax threshold.
After getting DFA'd by the Angels, everyone was shocked when the Cleveland Guardians claimed him, only to release him after barely pitching.
Passan also stated that Moore will not, in fact, be postseason eligible if the Marlins make it to the playoffs by clinching an NL Wild Card spot. The Marlins currently hold a record of 78-73 and are a half-game behind the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds in the wild card race.
While he won't be eligible to play, the Marlins are hoping that having Moore in their bullpen could help them win enough games to clinch a postseason spot. To make room for him on the team, they recalled pitcher Tommy Nance from Triple-A and then placed him on the 60-Day IL.
In the 2023 season, Moore has pitched in 48.2 innings with both the Angels and Guardians and holds a record of 4-1 with a 2.77 ERA.