MLB Rumors: Mets Ohtani excuse, AJ Preller’s future, Marlins make sneaky move
- Insider proposes a non-Ohtani solution for Mets
MLB Rumors: Mets best plan doesn't include Ohtani?
There have been many teams interested in signing Shohei Ohtani. It seems now even the New York Mets, who are willing to constantly run the team at a loss, are now seeing it's not worth signing one player -- or at least one MLB insider believes so.
In a recent column by Jon Heyman for the New York Post, the insider stated that Steve Cohen's only goal is to win and is willing to do whatever it takes for that. There has been a problem recently with the Mets. They have noticed that wildly spending money doesn't win games by itself. As such, Heyman believes it's more worth it for the Mets to sign multiple players instead of paying one.
According to Sports Illustrated's Matt Wagner, some think that Shohei Ohtani could receive a massive contract this offseason worth upwards of $700 million. This would be the largest contract in baseball history, making him the highest earner in baseball history.
This offseason, if the Mets truly want to become contenders, the organization probably needs to sign two starting pitchers, as well as extend Pete Alonso to pair along with a possible free agent like Cody Bellinger, Teoscar Hernandez, or Matt Chapman, as Heyman asserted. They also could use more relievers in the bullpen and could try to reunite with Trevor May, while also trying to possibly acquire David Robertson again.
The Mets could use the fact that Ohtani could want between $50-70 million a year as a reason not to sign him, but to instead start spending money more wisely. The Los Angeles Angels showed you can't win with one or two good players but instead need a whole team.