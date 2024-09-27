Mets' rivals could be in play for star Pete Alonso in free agency
By Austin Owens
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso signed a one-year deal worth $20.5 million before the start of the 2024 season. Many saw this as a tell-tell sign that this would be Alonso's last season in Queens and if the Mets were not in contention by the trade deadline, he could be spending the second half of 2024 elsewhere.
Obviously we know that the Mets are currently trying to hold on to a postseason bid with their division rivals, the Atlanta Braves right on their heels. However, according to MLB Insider Jon Heyman, it appears there could be another division rival that could be making an impact on the Mets' free agency plans this offseason — the Washington Nationals.
"Pete Alonso makes sense for the Nats, though some still see the incumbent Mets as favorites due to 1) fan interest and 2) Steve Cohen’s largesse," writes Heyman.
Could the Nationals sign Alonso this offseason?
Since the 2019 World Series title, the Nationals have not been much of a threat. In recent years, the Nationals have started the process of rebuilding and are starting to see light at the end of the tunnel.
Although they were nowhere close to making the postseason in 2024, Washington has had encouraging performances from young players that seem to be the future of the franchise. Outfielders Dylan Crews and James Wood are both just 22 years of age and second baseman Darren Baker, son of future Hall of Famer Dusty Baker, has been on a tear since joining the big league club.
The perfect recipe for success is young talent mixed with established veterans who are still able to perform. PAlonso would make a lot of sense for the Nationals in 2025.
Alonso has hit at least 34 homers each season he has been in the big leagues. 2020 was the only year he did not, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he only appeared in 57 games that season and still hit 16 long balls.
With power numbers like these, regardless of what his batting average is, Alonso's asking price will be a pretty penny. Of course teams like the New York Yankees and San Diego Padres will likely come up during the course of Alonso's free agent stint but Washington is looking to spend some money themselves this upcoming off-season.
Given the lower payroll that the Nationals currently have along with a group of young talented players, general manager Mike Rizzo can likely afford Alonso's asking price and could turn the Nationals into contenders again.