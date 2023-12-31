MLB Rumors: Mets star chase, Braves pitching future, next Red Sox trade imminent
- The Red Sox might be making some other trades after sending Chris Sale to the Braves
- Atlanta Braves have some ideas in mind for the future of the pitching position
- The Mets are chasing stars, a strategy that didn't quite work the last time they tried it
By Josh Wilson
Red Sox have more moves in the works after Chris Sale trade
The Boston Red Sox sent out one fan favorite for another when they sent Chris Sale to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for Vaughn Grissom. With the move, the Red Sox got a bit younger and unloaded an injury-plagued player from the roster.
Still, despite the move getting largely win-win assessments across the board, the Sox do have a hole to fill at starting pitcher after dealing Sale. One player they might offload to bring back starting rotation help is Kenley Jansen according to Chris Henrique of Beyond the Monster.
The Sox signed Jansen in 2022's free agency.
Meanwhile, Alex Speier also reports that the Sox are exploring possible trades involving various members of the outfield. It sure seems like the Sale trade was only the start of a potential flurry of transactions for the Red Sox over the coming weeks. With Craig Breslow stepping into his first year as Chief Baseball Officer, he's making an early impression on what the makeup of his Red Sox teams will look like.