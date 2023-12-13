MLB Rumors: Mets Yamamoto underdog, Orioles disappointment, Ohtani's contract caveat
- Are the New York Mets considered underdogs for Yoshinobu Yamamoto?
- The Baltimore Orioles may not target an ace after all
- Shohei Ohtani's contract deferments may limit Dodgers after all.
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Could 'underdog' Mets sign YoshinbouYamamoto?
Yoshinobu Yamamoto is one of the top starters still available in free agency. Teams such as the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, and Los Angeles Dodgers are in the mix for him.
However, the New York Mets cannot be overlooked in the Yamamoto sweepstakes. According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets have been considered "an underdog" in the race for the 25-year-old right-hander.
New York followed up a 101-win season with an 87-loss campaign in 2023. They missed the postseason and ultimately traded away their two aces in Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer.
Adding Yamamoto would give them another top-level starter to go next to Kodai Senga in their rotation and also give them a chance to bounce back into contention in 2024.
Martino notes that the vibe began to change around the Mets possible chances of landing Yamamoto when Owner Steve Cohen and President David Stearns met with Yamamoto in Japan two weeks ago.
Sources with direct knowledge have put the Mets at the center of the conversation for the right-hander, according to Martino.