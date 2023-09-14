MLB Rumors: 5 blockbuster trade packages for Mike Trout this offseason
If the Los Angeles Angels do trade Mike Trout this offseason, these trades involving the Giants, Dodgers, Phillies, Braves and Cardinals could work.
By Mark Powell
The Los Angeles Angels are very, very unlikely to trade Mike Trout, that much is certain. Our own MLB insider Robert Murray checked on possible trade scenarios, and it just didn't meet his standards. Murray is right in his assessment, as it would take quite a lot for any team to take on both Trout's contract and the possible trade return to acquire a player of this caliber.
However, I live in a hypothetical reality, so no one can really stop me from creating trades for Trout. But before I make the majority of baseball fans lose their collective minds, let me present the information in front of me. The following is per Murray:
"A trade is unlikely for a multitude of reasons. First, Trout is extremely loyal. He signed a 12-year, $426.5 million contract through the 2030 season with the vision of retiring with the Angels. He wanted to be in Anaheim, and all indications are that he wants to remain with the franchise. Perhaps that changes if team owner Arte Moreno informs Trout that he’s opting for a multi-year rebuild. But Moreno, aside from a historic teardown in mid-August, has always avoided rebuilding and prefers to be competitive."
And there you have it. Trout is very, very unlikely to be traded. He is loyal to his contract, which pays him quite well. But...what if?
MLB Rumors: What a Cardinals trade for Mike Trout would look like
The Cards have an outfield surplus at the moment, but Dylan Carlson and Tyler O'Neill are expendable. Both players are valuable in their own right, and could be included in a potential deal. If not, one will be dealt this winter.
Trout has plenty of value, but for the Cardinals to take on that sort of value, they should only part ways with one top-100 prospect. Hence is their best pitching prospect, and the Angels need that. He's excelled in the minors and is still a year or so away from being MLB ready. Liberatore could slide right into the MLB rotation if called upon. Carlson, meanwhile, is a direct replacement for Trout, and opens up a spot in the St. Louis outfield. It's a perfect swap, if the Cardinals are willing to do it in the first place.