MLB Rumors: 5 blockbuster trade packages for Mike Trout this offseason
If the Los Angeles Angels do trade Mike Trout this offseason, these trades involving the Giants, Dodgers, Phillies, Braves and Cardinals could work.
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: What a San Francisco Giants trade for Mike Trout would look like
The Giants have gone star hunting before, and there's nothing stopping them from doing so again this offseason. If they are unable to land Shohei Ohtani -- and they were in his final seven last time around -- it wouldn't be surprising for them to call the Angels about Trout. San Francisco is lacking a key member of their next World Series core. Why not Trout?
Trout would cost the Giants a lot of money, but they are likely to spend that in free agency anyway. Luciano is their second-ranked prospect and top-30 in all of baseball. He is the key piece here. Meckler is nearing MLB-ready and playing in Triple-A as of this writing. Maldonado is only 19 years old and could pay off in the long term, though he is barely in the Giants top-20 right now.
MLB Rumors: What a Dodgers trade for Mike Trout would look like
The Dodgers are the favorite to land Shohei Ohtani this offseason, but should they fail, why not make a play for Trout? Los Angeles saved money last offseason so they can afford his asking price. They also have a solid farm system thanks to Andrew Friedman. It won't be cheap in any sense, but having Trout make the short trip to Dodger Stadium fills a need for both sides. Trout wants to compete, and the Angels would be rid of his contract.
Trout to the Dodgers would sting some, but he would obviously start right away and compete for a World Series in 2024. Cartaya is a top-60 prospect, but is blocked by Dalton Rushing at the catcher position as well as Will Smith. Landon Knack is 26 years old and nearing the bigs. He's a solid rotation starter if the Angels view him as such. Ramos is a Double-A outfielder and just 22 years old. He deserves a big-league shot on a rebuilding team.