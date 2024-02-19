5 teams that need to save Mike Trout from another dramatic Angels letdown
Mike Trout has officially left the door open. These teams should come callin' eventually.
4. Giants can trade for Mike Trout to keep pace with Dodgers
The San Francisco Giants are stuck in a rather lopsided arms race with their division rivals in Los Angeles. It has been a productive offseason for Pete Putila and the front office, with Jung Hoo Lee, Robbie Ray, and Jorge Soler all landing sizable contracts. The Giants aren't done either: Matt Chapman and every major free agent has been tied to San Francisco on some level.
That said, maybe the Giants' next big fish is a year or two down the line. The dude's name is Trout, after all. The Dodgers are set to run away with the NL West for the forseeable future. It would take a sizable shift in the landscape to make the Dodgers at least a little worried. Well, Trout represents such a shift. He's still one of the best position players in baseball at full strength.
The Giants need another source of power in the middle of their lineup. Trout finished last season in the 95th percentile for hard-hit percentage (51.9). He's still smacking the cover off baseballs. The positional fit is mildly complicated with Lee now cemented in centerfield, but Trout should be able to switch to left or right field without issue.
It's time for another west-coast team to truly stand up to the Dodgers' tyranny. Ohtani, Yamamoto, Hernandez, Glasnow, Kershaw — it's too much. The Giants are clearly trying to reverse their fortunes under new manager Bob Melvin, but the free agent market is mercurial at best. If Trout expresses an openness to relocating to San Francisco, the Giants need to pounce.