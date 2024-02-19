5 teams that need to save Mike Trout from another dramatic Angels letdown
Mike Trout has officially left the door open. These teams should come callin' eventually.
3. Yankees can do the Yankees thing and acquire Mike Trout
The New York Yankees are always in the mix for the true game-changers. Shohei Ohtani was stuck on the west coast, but Juan Soto? We know the drill. If the Angels float Trout — or Trout demands out publicly — the Yankees will be the first team on the phone. It doesn't take a particularly skilled GM to point to Aaron Judge and Juan Soto and say, "hey man, we're the New York frickin' Yankees."
Stars will always gravitate toward the bright lights of New York and those pinstripes. Judge, Soto, and Trout instantly becomes the most comically overpowered outfield trio in league history. The Yankees' offense goes from their borderline anemic status in 2023 to the top of MLB projections. Why not put three of the best hitters in modern baseball history all on the same team?
This isn't a particularly thrilling outcome for non-Yankee fans in an era coming to be defined by superteams. Baseball will always have more parity in the playoffs than other sports, but it's easy to imagine the Dodgers and Yankees cake-walking to the World Series next season. That's great for the baseball business, but it's a little tame and predictable. That said... we all are a little curious to see Trout, Judge, and Soto hit back-to-back-to-back. We are but only human.
New York has the spending power and market size to move Trout across the country. Trout has never really obtained true villain status in Los Angeles. The Angels haven't been good enough. The Yankees can give him a taste of the dark side.