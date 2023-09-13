MLB Rumors: Why a Mike Trout trade to the Phillies has almost zero chance
With reports surfacing that the Angels could explore a Mike Trout trade, it's led to speculation that the Phillies could be involved. Here's why that's extremely unlikely to happen.
After a report surfaced that the Los Angeles Angels could explore trading Mike Trout, the instant connection was the Philadelphia Phillies, and for good reason.
Trout grew up as a Phillies fan in Millville, New Jersey. He still has season tickets to the Philadelphia Eagles and attends almost every home game. The Phillies and president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski have a history of spending big and have signed stars Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner and Nick Castellanos in recent seasons.
MLB Rumors: Will Mike Trout be traded to the Phillies?
But a trade to get Trout to Philadelphia feels unlikely, and borderline impossible, for a multitude of reasons.
First, his contract. Trout is signed to a behemoth 12-year, $426.5 million contract through the 2030 season. There are few teams that have the ability to pick up that contract and it’s difficult to imagine the Phillies, who already have $192 million in payroll for next season (not including a potential Aaron Nola contract), being able to absorb it.
Secondly, the prospect haul it would take to pry Trout away from the Angels. It’s unclear what the Angels would ask for in exchange for Trout, but team owner Arte Moreno would surely demand a massive haul of prospects, and considering his age, injury history and contract, how many teams would be willing to meet those demands?
Not to mention that any potential Trout trade hinges on whether he’d demand a trade, as he has a full no-trade clause. Trout is among the most loyal players in baseball and signed the 12-year deal with the hope of retiring in Anaheim. Of course, he did say that he would have conversations with the front office and ownership after the season. Perhaps that could result in a change of thinking. But previous history suggests that Trout is highly unlikely to demand a trade.
I get it. The Trout to Philadelphia link makes a ton of sense. One of the best players in baseball history returning to his hometown to play for his favorite childhood team. I’m not one to rule anything out entirely. But this trade has almost zero chance of happening.