MLB Rumors: Mike Trout regret, Mets in on Japanese phenom, Red Sox bummer

MLB Rumors: Mike Trout regrets IL rush
The Los Angeles Angels kept Shohei Ohtani at the MLB trade deadline and went all in on grabbing a postseason berth. Unfortunately for them, things went very wrong on numerous fronts, from a long losing streak to begin August to injuries to both Mike Trout and Ohtani.
Trout went on the IL in early July with a fractured mamate bone in his hand. He gave the Angels a touch of hope on Aug. 22 when he returned to the lineup on Tuesday. That hope was quickly snuffed out as he's headed back to the IL.
On Friday, he admitted that he tried to come back too soon.
“I wasn’t right. I was in some pain, more than tolerable. I thought I could push it, get back out there. I just came in the next day really, really sore. … You saw the swings. They weren’t my A swings. I was just trying to get through it. Probably shouldn’t have. Gave it a shot. It is what it is," Trout said, via the OC Register (subscription required).
Trout did say he expects to return before the end of the season, but it's not clear exactly when that will be. With Ohtani unable to pitch for the rest of the campaign and the Angels sitting 10.5 games out of the AL Wild Card, it's not even clear if it's a good idea to have Trout come back at all.