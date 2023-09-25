Mike Trout vents on Angels failures, but offers some optimism
Mike Trout unloaded on the Angels' shortcomings in his historic career, but he did give fans in LA one glimmer of hope about his future.
Mike Trout’s future with the Los Angeles Angels hasn’t seemed optimistic of late. Some speculation has indicated that, with Shohei Ohtani likely departing this offseason, the superstar outfielder could perhaps eye a move out of the organization as well by way of trade.
Now, Trout is giving at least a small bit of hope.
Trout was recently asked if he plans to be with the Angels in 2024, per Sam Blum of The Athletic:
"I go through this every year. These are private conversations I have with Arte [Moreno] and John [Carpino]," Trout said. "I’m doing the same thing I’ve done for the last 13 years — going into the offseason, clearing my mind, going into spring wearing an Angels uniform."
He was later asked if he thinks the Angels ownership and front office could take the Angels to the postseason. Per Blum, he had a frank response.
"We’ve got a lot of young guys that came in," Trout said. "If you look at what happened over the years, you don’t see it. In April, while we were playing in the majors, our first baseman was taking at-bats."
Mike Trout addresses Angels woes, gives hope for future in LA
Trout has been a loyal player, spending the last 13 seasons with the Angels. He deserves a World Series ring, but ultimately, his future with the Angels is solely up to him; not even the front office or owners can do anything about it.
In 2019, Mike Trout signed a 12-year, $426.5 million contract with the Angels. Since then, however, Trout hasn’t been the same player after dealing with many injuries and setbacks.
In that 2019 contract, it came with a full no-trade clause, meaning any trade would have to get approved by Trout. With his comments about “clearing my mind, going into spring wearing an Angels uniform,” it doesn’t sound like he intends to be traded or join another team in the future.
Mike Trout was recently moved to the 60-day injured list, marking the end of his 2023 season. In 2023, he was good, but only played in 82 games, hitting .263 while slugging 18 home runs and bringing in 44 RBI.