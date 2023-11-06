MLB Rumors: New Bellinger destination, Yamamoto landing spot, Cease trade
- One team is specifically the favorite to land Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
- There's a new rumored destination for Cubs free agent Cody Bellinger.
- A Dylan Cease trade could be back on the table.
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: The Toronto Blue Jays are interested in Cody Bellinger
The Chicago Cubs face several threats for star outfielder Cody Bellinger this offseason. Bellinger opted out of his current deal to become a free agent, which was hardly a surprise. He could receive a contract north of $150 million, if not more when all is said and done.
A new team has emerged as a potential suitor for Bellinger, and that is the Toronto Blue Jays. While the Jays were also mentioned as a surprise landing spot for Ohtani, Nightengale name-dropped Bellinger as the backup plan:
"The Toronto Blue Jays, who badly need a left-handed bat, have strong interest in free-agent outfielder Cody Bellinger. The Blue Jays, however, still need to lock up Vlad Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, who are free agents after the 2025 season. A back-up plan would be to sign left-handed outfielder Joc Pederson," Nightengale wrote.
After failing to make a postseason run in 2023, it's fair to expect Jays general manager Ross Atkins to add a significant bat this winter in hopes of rectifying his past mistakes. Matt Chapman may also leave, as well, leaving a hole in the lineup.
That's where Bellinger comes in.