MLB Rumors: NY Mets saved all of Steve Cohen's money by passing on Craig Counsell
The New York Mets settled on Carlos Mendoza instead of Craig Counsell, which will make Steve Cohen's wallet verhy happy.
The New York Mets hired a manager on Monday and it was not the manager everybody expected.
After weeks of Craig Counsell rumors, the Chicago Cubs came out of left field to send the Milwaukee Brewers fanbase into a spiral of sadness. Counsell signed a five-year, $40 million contract with the Cubbies — a record for MLB managers — and left the Mets high and dry to sign Carlos Mendoza, the New York Yankees' bench coach.
Of course, the Mets' fanbase was prepared to hire the best manager in baseball, not the second in command for their cross-town enemies. Aaron Boone was under fire from the Yankees' fanbase all season, so hiring his right-hand man doesn't exactly inspire confidence in the Mets.
The Mets have a lot of problems to solve after last season's disaster. Mendoza came up in the Yankees' minor league system and joined the Yankees' bench as an infield coach for the 2018 season. In 2019, he was named the bench coach.
Now, he's in charge of the Mets. A decade of coaching experience and his minor-league playing career is probably what drew the Mets to Mendoza. But, he was also cheap — at least compared to Counsell — which probably doesn't hurt.
Counsell will receive $40 million from the Cubs. Mendoza's contract with the Mets is for $4.5 million over three years with a club option, according to Andy Martino of SNY. So, about one-tenth the price with a potential out if it backfires. Steve Cohen's wallet can rest easy tonight.
New York Mets save boatload of cash with Carlos Mendoza manager hire
Naturally, Mendoza is a perfectly qualified candidate who was going to get his shot in the manager's chair eventually. The Mets dug him an early grave with the Counsell pursuit, which raised the expectations of every fan, but Mendoza can dig himself out quickly if the Mets win ballgames. At the end of the day, past accomplishments and money don't matter — it's about who performs in the present.
The Mets made an offer to Counsell, per Martino, but refused to approach the Cubs' lucrative threshold. Counsell made plain his desire to reset the market to benefit future managers, a trend the Mets evidently did not want to set.
Steve Cohen and the Mets have been unafraid to spend big in years past, so it's a bit surprising to see them balk at Counsell's asking price. But, it could empower David Stearns and the new-look front office to funnel that money toward big-ticket free agents. Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto won't come cheap.
Mendoza deserves a fair shake. The Mets' fandom will probably come to accept him after the painful sting of losing out on Counsell wears off. For now, however, it's a touchy subject. Just give the Mets fan in your life time to process their emotions.