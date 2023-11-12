MLB rumors: NY team resigns on Ohtani, Bellinger destinations, Soto update, Tim Anderson position change, more
- The Astros are closing in on their next skipper
- A Tim Anderson suitor wants to change his position
- Juan Soto's trade fate continues to come with mixed signals
- Cody Bellinger has clear suitors now named
- One NY team is putting its view on Yamamoto and out on Ohtani
By Josh Wilson
Cody Bellinger suitors revealed
The front-runners are in: Cody Bellinger is expected to be courted by the San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees, and the incumbent Cubs.
Each team could make great use of Bellinger. The Cubs, of course, rostered him last year on a reputation-restoring one-year contract and would love to bring him back. The Yankees have holes in left field and center field after waiving Harrison Bader toward the end of last year and never finding anyone solid after waiving Aaron Hicks midseason. The Giants fell short of making major signings last year and could stand to upgrade most of their roster.
Bellinger is projected to command a contract with an average value of above $22 million according to Spotrac's projections.
Mets are out on Ohtani in favor of Yamamoto
The Mets don't believe they will be able to compete for Shohei Ohtani and are instead turning their sights to Yoshinobu Yamamoto, according to Nightengale.
That might be a tough look for the Mets, though, who are expected to have a tougher time securing Yamamoto than the New York Yankees, who seem to still be in on both players.
That last part might be up in the air, though. The Yankees are rumored to be in on Yamamoto, but their interest in Shohei Ohtani is reasonable to assume, but entirely speculative at this point. Though one would think the pinstripes and their massive payroll should be doing whatever it can to accrue talent after a string of disappointing seasons, it skipped out on Bryce Harper years ago.
Regardless, don't expect to see Ohtani in New York in Queens, because that team isn't even trying.