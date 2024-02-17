MLB Rumors: Of course, the A's Vegas move is in doubt
Despite approval to move to Vegas, it's unclear what's in the cards for the Oakland Athletics' future. Will the Las Vegas Athletics come to fruition or will the relocation fold?
By Marci Rubin
The Oakland Athletics’ plan to relocate to Las Vegas has been a disaster. Athletics owner John Fisher and the organization spent years trying to find a way to keep the A’s in Oakland but ultimately decided a move was for the best.
In November 2023, MLB owners approved the Athletics’ relocation to Vegas, amid backlash from fans. The new ballpark is tentatively set to open in 2028 on the Las Vegas Strip where the Tropicana is currently located. While the plans for the A’s relocation have been murky, the move to Vegas itself was thought of as a done deal. That isn't the feeling anymore.
The latest on the Athletics' relocation points to trouble
MLB insider Jeff Passan shared strong words on ESPN. He acknowledged that there are a lot of doubts about the relocation to Vegas. Regarding the A’s, Passan noted, “Here’s the one thing that they have proven themselves adept at, being completely incompetent.” He explained that the whole process has been messy. “If this thing fell apart, it would surprise absolutely nobody.”
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred told the media during meetings, "I would be disappointed if we didn't open that stadium, Opening Day, 2028.” The Tropicana will close in April, with construction of the new ballpark anticipated for next year. There are concerns that the current site of the Trop may not be large enough for the stadium. The new stadium will cost around $1.5 billion. As of now, the A’s have failed to produce the plans for the design of the new stadium.
Manfred also spoke at Spring Training media day, defending the relocation. Manfred reminded A’s fans that the San Francisco Giants are a viable, local option to root for.
Unsurprisingly, MLB fans were unhappy with this take. After all, other areas like Chicago and New York have two MLB teams. Generally, cross-town rivals don't like each other, so swapping sides isn't a tenable option for longtime A's fans.
Passan pointed out that Vegas hasn’t shown a lot of interest in having the Athletics come to their city. Notably, Vegas has already welcomed the NFL and NHL into their city in the last seven years. The Las Vegas Raiders also came to the city via a relocation from Oakland in 2020. The Vegas Golden Knights were founded as an NHL expansion franchise in 2017. The Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup in 2023.
The 2024 season is set to be the Athletics’ last at Oakland Coliseum, where they have played since 1968. Where will the A’s play from 2025 to 2027? Good question, one that there’s no answer to, despite a plan needing to be in place by this summer. The A’s have missed three deadlines for finding a temporary place to play. They have met with Oakland and Alameda County regarding an extension to play at the Coliseum until 2027.
The details of the temporary relocation and the permanent move are still being ironed out. MLB thinks the Las Vegas Athletics will debut in 2028. In order for that to happen, the A’s need to make serious progress soon.