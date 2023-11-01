MLB Rumors: Ohtani market growing, Red Sox ace hunting, Mariners-Orioles trade buzz
- The Mariners and Orioles look like offseason trade dance partners
- Red Sox are hunting for an ace in free agency or via trade
- Shohei Ohtani's free agency market is getting quite crowded
MLB Rumors: Mariners, Orioles emerge as obvious trade partners
The Seattle Mariners fell well short of expectations in the 2023 MLB season, failing to get into the playoffs after a resurgent 2022 campaign. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Orioles went miles above preseason expectations to earn the No. 1 seed in the American League for the MLB Postseason, but were quickly dispatched in the Division Series.
Now, the two teams might be able to help one another get over the hump.
With a plethora of young talent that the Orioles are still waiting to call up to the majors, namely guys like Colton Cowser, Baltimore has widely been expected to clear out some of the veterans on the roster. Austin Hays and Anthony Santander have been floated as likely trade candidates to move, which would also hopefully land the O's some young, controllable pitching to bolster a rotation that was a bit too shaky, especially in the playoffs.
Make no mistake, Seattle wouldn't be willing to part with a Logan Gilbert or George Kirby for a veteran outfielder they could need to replace/upgrade from Teoscar Hernandez, but they still have arms like Bryce Miller, as noted by Inside the Orioles, who could be of interest for the Orioles.
It's an easy match to make between these two young, up-and-coming clubs that have big aspirations moving forward based on recent success. Don't be shocked if you see a trade involving some of these pieces materialize quickly as it's too obvious of a match for something not to transpire.