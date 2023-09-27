MLB Rumors: Ohtani’s top suitors, Cubs back Suzuki, Padres sliding doors offseason
Some of the latest MLB rumors, news and notes surrounding the Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres and what next season may hold for Shohei Ohtani
By Kevin Henry
As the MLB postseason races dwindle down to their final few days, let's take a look at some of the latest MLB rumors, news and notes from around the league.
Chicago Cubs support Seiya Suzuki despite game-changing lapse
The misplayed ball by Seiya Suzuki that gave the Atlanta Braves the lead and eventual win on Tuesday night at Truist Park is likely still haunting the thoughts of Chicago Cubs fans. With the Cubs locked in a battle for the final postseason spot, Suzuki's misplay loomed large in the outcome of Tuesday's game and could make a big difference in Chicago's postseason fate.
While many may point the finger of blame at Suzuki for the loss, it's very evident that his teammates are supporting him through one of the toughest moments of the season.
Plenty of Cubs spoke out in support of Suzuki after the game, including pitcher Drew Smyly, who was on the mound when the game-altering ball was hit into the outfield.
“Seiya’s been one of the best hitters in the league this whole month,” Smyly told reporters after the game. “He’s been carrying the team. We all support him and have his back.”
Suzuki acknowledged the support of his teammates while also making it clear he knows how big the play was for his team and their postseason chances.
“I’m happy for those comments,” Suzuki said via his interpreter, Toy Matsushita. “But obviously these games are really, really important for us. And the fact that we dropped it is not the best result that we want right now at this point in the season.”