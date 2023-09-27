MLB Rumors: Ohtani’s top suitors, Cubs back Suzuki, Padres sliding doors offseason
Some of the latest MLB rumors, news and notes surrounding the Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres and what next season may hold for Shohei Ohtani
By Kevin Henry
San Diego Padres could change in big ways this offseason
Absolutely, it's been a disappointing season in San Diego as the Padres and their high payroll will almost certainly miss the postseason (they are technically still alive in the postseason chase heading into Wednesday's action, but their elimination number is one). Closing the book on 2023 means that the Padres are already looking ahead to what might happen in 2024.
Among the changes likely coming for the Padres, according to MLB insider Bob Nightengale in his weekly USA Today column, is the very real possibility that star pitchers Blake Snell and Josh Hader will not be a part of San Diego's roster next season. Both are free agents and are expected to fetch high price tags this offseason.
Those high dollar amounts that were a fixture of San Diego will not be replicated next season as the Padres will reportedly try to keep their player salary commitments to around $200 million in 2024. San Diego's Opening Day payroll this season was just under $249 million, so there will need to be some cuts made in order for the Padres to hit that mark.
Snell and Hader likely won't be the only faces to depart this offseason as the winds of change, both in terms of roster makeup and spending philosophy, are blowing in San Diego.