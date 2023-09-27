MLB Rumors: Ohtani’s top suitors, Cubs back Suzuki, Padres sliding doors offseason
Some of the latest MLB rumors, news and notes surrounding the Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres and what next season may hold for Shohei Ohtani
By Kevin Henry
Shohei Ohtani rumors: Will it come down to a New York vs. Los Angeles battle?
With Ohtani's season done and his American League MVP resume submitted, plenty of talk and rumors are already popping up regarding where the superstar will land in free agency.
Sure, the Los Angeles Angels are expected to bid for Ohtani's services, but it's expected by many that Ohtani will wear a different uniform in 2024. Those expecting that include MLB insider Ken Rosenthal.
On the most recent Foul Territory podcast, Rosenthal said he believes it could be a battle between the East Coast and West Coast for Ohtani's services ... with a surprise in the Midwest sprinkled in as well.
"The Dodgers have been the favorite for a long time, or at least a team we thought would definitely be in the mix. I cannot rule out the Mets. I cannot see Steve Cohen simply passing on Shohei Ohtani," Rosenthal said. "And I would also include the Giants, the Rangers — yes, the Rangers — and the Mariners as at least possibilities. I still think it comes down to L.A. versus New York — Dodgers versus the Mets.
"The Yankees? I don't see them doing this."
Many believe the Dodgers will go all in to land Ohtani. With the Dodgers on their way to yet another 100-win season, Ohtani would certainly have the winning feeling he longs to have if he does indeed call Chavez Ravine home next season and beyond.