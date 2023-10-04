MLB Rumors: Major Ohtani surprise, Cardinals top targets, Yankees star connections
- Could the Los Angeles Angels actually keep Shohei Ohtani?
- The St. Louis Cardinals have 2 top pitching targets.
- The Yankees should be very active this offseason.
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Yankees prepared for big offseason
The New York Yankees are another team to keep an eye on this coming offseason. For the first time since 2016, the Bronx Bombers did not reach the postseason. They finished in fourth place in the AL East with an 82-80 record.
However, the Yankees likely will not be idle this coming winter. John Harper of SNY made a few bold predictions for the Yanks as they assess what went wrong in 2023 and how to improve in 2024.
Two of Harper's bold predictions had the Yankees linked to two marquee free agents, those being outfielder and slugger Cody Bellinger and former Yankee starter Jordan Montgomery.
Bellinger had a bounce-back campaign with the Chicago Cubs after the Los Angeles Dodgers cut him loose. The former MVP and Rookie of the Year hit .307 with 26 home runs, 97 RBI, and an .881 OPS.
Montgomery recently pitched a gem in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series against the Tampa Bay Rays to put the Texas Rangers one win away from the ALDS. He was acquired from the Cardinals at the trade deadline back in July.
The veteran left-hander came up through the Yankees system in 2017 and was the key piece of the trade with St. Louis that netted the Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader back in 2022. Harper predicts that it may take a five-year deal to land Montgomery, but that it could be worth it for New York.