MLB Rumors: Ohtani failed trade, Blue Jays extensions, Jackson Holliday
MLB Rumors: Blue Jays want to keep winning as Bichette, Guerrero extensions loom
A series of important decisions loom on the horizon for Toronto Blue Jays CEO Mark Shapiro and his front office crew, none bigger than potential contract extensions for Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Toronto finished the season as the No. 6 seed in a competitive American League, swiftly meeting their doom at the hands of the Minnesota Twins. For all the winning Toronto did in the regular season, a third-place finish in the East division and a quick, clean first-round exit makes it hard to express much optimism about the future. There are those who wonder if the team has reached its competitive ceiling.
Bichette, 25, and Guerrero, 24, form the foundation of Toronto's competitive core. Both are young. Both could potentially provide star-level impact for at least another decade. If the Blue Jays see a competitive path in the remotely near future, there's every reason to pony up and pay them. If Toronto decides to go in another direction, however, both are free agents in 2025. The clock is ticking.
When asked if he plans to extend his star players, Shapiro told reporters he plans to "sustain the opportunity to win."
That would appear to hint at a desire to keep Bichette and Guerrero Jr. around, even if he's not directly addressing the players by name. Bichette and Guerrero are two of the best all-around infielders in baseball. There's not a world in which a winning directive doesn't include keeping them on the roster.