MLB rumors: Oli Marmol replacement, Angels open to Trout trade, best FA pitcher available
- A Cy Young candidate is expected to be available in free agency this winter
- The Angels are open to trading Mike Trout, but it depends on one thing
- A possible Oli Marmol replacement could be available
By Josh Wilson
Angels indicate a Mike Trout trade is a huge possibility
Free agents are one thing, but most baseball offseasons there are hints and whispers about what is to come with stars around the league that could become available in trades.
Shohei Ohtani is already a free agent and could leave the team this winter, but could the Angels also be saying goodbye to Mike Trout?
It's possible. Trout has already indicated he plans to talk with the front office about the future direction of the team. That has implications of a possible trade request.
The Angels, according to Nightengale, are open to such a trade if that's what Trout wants.
The Los Angeles Angels, perhaps for the first time, are open to trading All-Star outfielder Mike Trout if he indicates to them that he wants out. Trout has exclusive no-trade rights and said recently that he wants to have a private conversation with the front office and ownership about their direction.
Should Trout request a trade, a big factor is how much of his remaining contract the Angels would be willing to pick up to make the deal more tenable for whatever team trades for him. He has about $250 million and seven years left.