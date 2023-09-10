MLB rumors: Oli Marmol replacement, Angels open to Trout trade, best FA pitcher available
A possible Oli Marmol replacement could be available
Oli Marmol's best realistic replacement for Cardinals just became officially available
It's not very clear how safe Oli Marmol's job is as manager of the St. Louis Cardinals. It owuld not be a complete shock to see him return to the helm in St. Louis in 2023 simply because the Cardinals, as an organization, typically value steadiness and consistency. That's one of the reasons St. Louis has the third-best win percentage in MLB since the year 2000.
But this year has been a remarkable disappointment. They're on track for their worst win percentage season since 2007, and they're likely to finish last in the NL Central.
If there was ever an offseason to challenge the status quo, it would be this one.
The Cardinals open admission that they would be sellers at the MLB trade deadline was a change from how they normally do things. Might their tolerance for a losing manager be next?
Well, one candidate that just became available could convince them to switch things up.
According to Nightengale, Matt Holliday wants to become an MLB manager. Holliday was on the hook to be a bench coach for the Cardinals this offseason, but ultimately changed his mind. Now, he wants to re-open that door, but at the manger level.
Holliday spent eight years with the Cardinals and had his best offensive seasons in St. Louis. Second to perhaps only Yadier Molina, he's one of the many ideal former players that could replace Marmol.
Expect Holliday to be managing a team somewhere in 2023. Will it be St. Louis?