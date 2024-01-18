MLB Rumors: One big domino is holding up contracts for Hector Neris, Aroldis Chapman, other relievers
Several key relievers remain free agents as spring training approaches. One pitcher in particular may be holding up the market for other relievers.
By Curt Bishop
The relief pitcher's market has moved very slowly this offseason. With less than a month to go before the start of spring training, there are still plenty of viable options available on the free agent market.
Headlining this stacked class of relievers is none other than left-hander Josh Hader. The veteran closer's market has been surprisingly dormant up to this point.
Hader was initially hoping to land a contract even larger than the one signed by Edwin Diaz last offseason. Diaz re-signed with the New York Mets for five years and $102 million.
However, the lack of activity in Hader's market to date makes that far less likely, and it is also holding up the market for other relievers such as Robert Stephenson, Hector Neris, and Aroldis Chapman.
"I think the Hader domino needs to fall first," a National League executive said. "I can't see any other reason the market is slow for them. Sometimes these guys at the top can hold up everything."
Josh Hader may be holding up rest of relief market
Of course, given that Hader's market appears to have stalled, it makes sense as to why the market hasn't moved for other relievers as well.
"He's holding up Stephenson, which is holding up the next guy, and so on," said an American League executive.
The market for Neris is reportedly heating up, with the New York Yankees and defending World Series champion Texas Rangers being the frontrunners. But he still may not ink a deal until Hader comes off the board.
But once Hader is finally signed, the market for relievers should pick back up, and other high-leverage relievers such as Neris, Stephenson, and Chapman should come off the board as well.
But this could possibly stretch into spring training, so it will be interesting to see how the relief pitching market develops over the next few weeks.