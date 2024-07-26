MLB Rumors: Orioles-Crochet hint, Red Sox perfect match, Pirates big swing
The MLB trade deadline is approaching rather quickly now. With just days to go before the July 30 deadline, teams are beginning to scramble their pieces in place in order to buy, sell, or stay put this season.
We have already seen the Miami Marlins begin their fire sale by sending reliever A.J. Puk to Arizona for a pair of solid prospects. The Seattle Mariners went out and acquired Randy Arozarena from the Tampa Bay Rays in the following hours.
The chaos is just beginning. The trades and rumors are just going to get crazier and more hectic from here.
MLB Rumors: Orioles new ownership is willing to do whatever it takes to win
MLB insider Ken Rosenthal discussed the Baltimore Orioles sale and what it could mean for the outlook of the franchise.
"The completion of the Baltimore Orioles’ sale is expected in the “coming days,” according to sources briefed on the process," Rosenthal wrote. "At that point, the group led by David Rubenstein and Mike Arougheti will close on the remaining 60 percent of the team, valued at approximately $1 billion."
But this doesn't really matter to the average fan unless it's going to affect the ball club directly. Obviously, the ownership impacts the fans, but for most fans, they don't really know Rubenstein or anybody involved.
He's already given the O's fans something to be excited about though.
According to Christopher Ullman, a spokesman for Rubenstein, “David would entertain anything that Mike Elias recommends.”
This puts the Orioles manager in position to try to convince ownership to make a splash, say Garrett Crochet of the Chicago White Sox.
Crochet has been on the Orioles radar for the entire season but they just haven't seriously acted on it yet. With new ownership in place and the owners giving Elias some serious input, we could see Baltimore get very aggressive over the next few days.
MLB Rumors: Red Sox eyeing pitching, right-handed bat before deadline
The Boston Red Sox are in buy mode. According to FanSided's MLB insider Robert Murray, Boston is in talks to acquire LHP James Paxton from the Los Angeles Dodgers.
This would be just the first of many dominos to fall for the Red Sox this year. They're still going to be in the market for pitching, namely in the bullpen, and a right-handed hitter or two.
MLB insider Ken Rosenthal discussed a few names that the Los Angeles Angels are making available at the deadline. The Red Sox would match up perfectly with a lot of what LA has to offer.
"The Los Angeles Angels expect to trade right-handed closer Carlos Estévez and setup manLuis García, both of whom are on expiring contracts," Rosenthal wrote. "In addition to Estévez and García, the Angels also are open on left-hander Tyler Anderson, infielder Luis Rengifo and outfielder Taylor Ward. All three, however, are under club control beyond this season."
I fully expect Boston and Los Angeles to come together on a deal for one of the listed players. Depending on who the Angels like in the Boston farm system will determine who the Red Sox have the capital to acquire.
MLB Rumors: Pirates scouting big fish from Miami
MLB insider Ken Rosenthal has been reporting on some interesting moves that the Pittsburgh Pirates have been making.
"The Pittsburgh Pirates are scouting Marlins center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. and left fielder Bryan De La Cruz, according to sources briefed their maneuverings," Rosenthal wrote. "Chisholm would make particular sense – the Pirates’ center fielders, primarily Michael A. Taylor and Jack Suwinski, entered Thursday ranked 29th in the majors in combined OPS."
Acquiring a player with team control is the crucial piece of the puzzle for the Pirates. While they have a realistic shot to make a postseason run this year, they're not really in the place to go out and compete for a World Series. Acquiring talent with team control gives the front office extra time with their trade additions.
Miami Marlins utility man Jazz Chisholm makes perfect sense. Chisholm is young and controllable as well as extremely talented. He would fit in perfectly at the top of the Pittsburgh lineup alongside Bryan Reynolds and Oneil Cruz.
The Pirates shouldn't stop there though. They're within striking distance of making a playoff push this season. With Paul Skenes, Jared Jones and Mitch Keller pitching as well as they are, the Pirates should look to capitalize this year too.