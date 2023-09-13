MLB Rumors: Orioles could promote this surprise prospect instead of Jackson Holliday
While Jackson Holliday is raking in the minor leagues, the Orioles don't want to rush the teenager to the majors. Instead, they could call up another top prospect.
By Mark Powell
The Baltimore Orioles minor-league system is stacked. Seemingly every prospect they call up is ranked in the MLB Pipeline top-100, though none have the hype of former No. 1 overall pick Jackson Holliday. The son of Matt Holliday is the top-ranked prospect in the sport and for good reason. He's playing in Triple-A as a 19-year-old.
There was some chatter in late August that Holliday could be called up to the September roster, or perhaps as a bat off the bench in the playoffs, if he succeeded in Triple-A. Well, Holliday has struggled a bit so far for Norfolk in the International League, hitting .172 in just seven games so far. At some point, he will adjust to Triple-A hitting just as he did at every other level (and someday will in the majors), but for now it serves as reason for the Orioles to be cautious.
MLB Rumors: Will the Baltimore Orioles call up Jackson Holliday?
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Holliday is unlikely to get the call this season, but making the 2024 Opening Day roster is under consideration.
"As for Holliday, he might not be under consideration for the stretch drive, but would anyone be surprised if he cracked the Orioles’ 2024 Opening Day roster? His position would not necessarily be shortstop, where Gunnar Henderson has established himself as a plus defender. But at the very least, Holliday could replace potential free agent Adam Frazier as the team’s left-handed hitting second baseman."
Instead, of Holliday, Rosenthal believes Baltimore could call up Heston Kjerstad. The top-100 prospect can play first base and outfield, so he'll be a valuable asset down the stretch and potentially into the postseason. Kjerstad is batting a combined .303 with 21 homers and a .905 OPS at Double A and Triple A. If his bat can translate to the big-league level, he'll be an intriguing addition to the roster.