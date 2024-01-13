MLB Rumors: Orioles pivot from Marcus Stroman is lackluster at best
The Orioles might have found their next starting pitching target after missing out on Marcus Stroman.
The Baltimore Orioles entered the offseason as a team of intrigue following a breakout 101-win season. The Orioles have a young roster destined to get better but after getting swept in the ALDS by the Rangers, it was abundantly clear they needed more help, particularly on the starting pitching side of things.
The Orioles have promising young starters like Kyle Bradish and Grayson Rodriguez and should get John Means back after he made just four starts last season, but Baltimore could really use a frontline starter.
With the Orioles being completely disinterested in spending frontline money, Marcus Stroman was a very realistic target for them. He wound up signing a two-year deal to join their division rivals, the New York Yankees. With Stroman off the table, Baltimore has to pivot elsewhere. Their next option according to the NY Post's Jon Heyman is lackluster at best.
The Orioles could pivot to James Paxton after missing out on Marcus Stroman
Heyman points out that Baltimore has "considered every starter from Marcus Stroman on down", meaning everyone from Stroman's price range to pitchers who are expected to make less. The two best starters left in free agency are clearly Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery, but Heyman notes that they're well out of Baltimore's range. One of the starters who fits that criteria is James Paxton.
When healthy, Paxton is actually a really solid rotation option. He has a 3.69 ERA in his ten-year career,and even got off to an excellent start last season with the Red Sox before struggling down the stretch. The unfortunate reality with Paxton is he's had major issues staying healthy.
Last season he was limited to just 19 starts with the Red Sox. He combined to make a total of six starts in the three seasons prior, including missing the entire 2022 season due to injury. He's never started 30 games in a season and has reached the 150 inning mark just twice. Baltimore can count on some quality when Paxton takes the ball, but they have no way of knowing when or how often that can happen.
Baltimore might not need him for them to get to the postseason, but they'd certainly need him when they get there if he's their big offseason addition. His lack of reliability makes him less than desirable.
Looking at the trade market should be Baltimore's real next course of action after missing out on Stroman. Yes, the price to land a starter like Dylan Cease or Corbin Burnes is sky-high, but the Orioles are a team that can afford to overpay for a legitimate difference-maker. Adding a pitcher of Cease or Burnes' caliber would arguably make them the favorites in the American League.
Paxton would be an upgrade over a guy like Cole Irvin who'd probably be their fifth starter if the season started today, but he's not the difference-maker that the Orioles really need.