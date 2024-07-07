An Orioles-Rangers trade to give Baltimore the closer it needs
The Baltimore Orioles are one of the best teams in MLB. When you're as successful as they are, you often are one of the biggest buyers at the trade deadline as well. That should likely be the case for the Orioles too.
But, they have shown a reluctance to deal from their elite prospects, meaning their top seven or eight prospects. With an unwillingness to deal from those guys, they will likely not be as aggressive at the deadline as many expected. So, you can cross off the names Mason Miller, Garrett Crochet and Luis Robert from any list connected them to the Orioles.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com put together a list of trade targets that are gaining momentum and where they would fit on the market. Feinsand connected the Orioles to the magnificent veteran closer, Kirby Yates.
"The 37-year-old made his postseason debut last October with the Braves, and if the Rangers can’t get back in the race in the coming weeks, Yates -- who ranks in the top 3 percentile inxERA, xBA, whiff percentage, strikeout percentage and barrel percentage-- could find himself dealt to a bullpen-needy contender before the end of the month."
The Orioles could use bullpen help as bad as anything. Their typical closer, Felix Bautista, sits on the IL after undergoing Tommy John surgery last year. That leaves Craig Kimbrel closing games for them. While Kimbrel has done a good job in the role, adding the Texas Rangers closer, Kirby Yates, would give them the extra high leverage arm that could make the difference in October.
A trade for an expiring, aging reliever like Yates only goes one way, a one for one deal.
Going to the Rangers in this hypothetical is the Orioles' 23rd-ranked prospect, Alex Pham. Pham has put together a successful career in pro ball so far, holding an ERA below 4.00 across 224.1 career innings. Pham has seen his value as a prospect rise recently after switching from the bullpen to a starting role.
The 24-year-old has five average or above-average offerings, making him a good threat to stick as a starter. If he can develop one or two of these pitches into a true out pitch, he would find himself much more successful as he works his way up the minor leagues.
Yates would provide another incredible arm in the Orioles bullpen. Yates holds an ERA below 1.00 across 31.1 innings.