Orioles sign much-needed rotation depth in former Braves All-Star
By Lior Lampert
Boasting the fourth-highest winning percentage in the MLB (.655), the Baltimore Orioles have one of the most complete rosters in baseball. However, the club has one area of need they must address, evidenced by their latest transaction.
Baltimore has signed former Atlanta Braves All-Star Julio Teheran to a minor league deal, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
The Orioles need depth options to round out their talented albeit young and unproven starting pitching rotation beyond ace Corbin Burnes. Teheran may not be the frontline starter he once was for the Braves from 2013-19. But the addition of the 33-year-old right-hander shows Baltimore is trying to rectify the problem.
Orioles sign much-needed rotation depth in former Braves All-Star
Teheran made one start for the New York Mets this season on April 8, which wasn't encouraging -- to say the least. He allowed four earned runs in 2.2 innings of action before exercising the opt-out clause in his contract only days after being designated for assignment.
Shortly after, Teheran experienced a similar fate with the Chicago Cubs before finding his way back on the open market. Hopefully, for him and Baltimore, the third time is the charm.
Regardless, this is a low-risk move for an inexperienced Orioles group of starting pitchers (excluding Burnes). Grayson Rodriguez, Kyle Bradish, Dean Kremer and John Means have three combined postseason mound appearances. Teheran alone has thrown in four career playoff games.
Baltimore needs an innings eater now more than ever. Means is out for the remainder of the year after undergoing a second Tommy John surgery on Monday. Moreover, Kremer has been on the injured list since last month with a right triceps strain and doesn't seem close to returning anytime soon.
Teheran's most recent and brief stint with the Mets wasn't great. But he proved he is still a capable option in 2023 as a member of the Milwaukee Brewers. The Colombian went 3-5 with a 4.40 ERA, 1.130 WHIP and 50 strikeouts across 71.2 innings pitched.