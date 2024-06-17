An emergency Orioles-Tigers trade for a reunion after Kyle Bradish hits IL again
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher, Kyle Bradish could face a lengthy stint on the injured list. Bradish was placed on the injured list with an elbow injury described as a UCL sprain. Anything UCL-related brings up big red alarms for the medical staff, as UCL injuries turn into Tommy John surgery if not taken care of.
But as the medical staff deals with Bradish, the Orioles front office needs to deal with replacing him, especially facing the idea that he could miss the entire season.
Last year, Baltimore made a trade with the Cardinals for starting pitcher Jack Flaherty. Flaherty didn't throw well while in Baltimore, but he's bounced back and thrown well this year. Baltimore could look to the Tigers, who now employ Flaherty, to make a reunion trade for the former Oriole.
A Tigers-Orioles trade to bring Jack Flaherty back to Baltimore
This trade comes down to one hypothetical only: Will the Tigers sell?
The answer to that question lies in the next couple weeks of baseball games. Right now, Baseball Reference gives the Tigers a 23% chance to make the playoffs, which is a good enough shot to hold onto the season, especially with how well Tarik Skubal and Flaherty are throwing.
But if they fall out of contention, it would make plenty of sense for Detroit to deal Flaherty and his expiring contract.
This trade is rather simple when looking at it from the surface. The Orioles would trade their eighth-ranked prospect, righty Chayce McDermott and their 30th-ranked prospect, Billy Cook, over to the Tigers for Jack Flaherty.
McDermott has all the features of a future top-of-the-rotation talent. The righty has an advanced arsenal with multiple plus pitches but struggles with his command. Even while walking 41 batters in 64.2 innings this year, he holds an ERA of 3.62. If he gets the walks under control, he'll be dominant.
Cook is also having a good year, though he's seen as a project at the plate rather than a developed and MLB-ready talent. Cook's versatility in the field and his athleticism as a player add to his value.
But the Orioles need to keep pace with the Yankees in the AL East. Baltimore can't lose a starter and not replace him at the same time that the Yankees are getting their reigning Cy Young winner back. The Orioles need to make a move, and this wouldn't be a bad route for them to take.