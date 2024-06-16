MLB Rumors: Orioles best trade asset, Garrett Crochet value, Cubs target update
- Orioles best realistic trade asset
- Just how valuable is Garrett Crochet?
- Cubs have more of a reason to pursue dream trade deadline target
The Chicago Cubs got off to a strong start to this season but have played abysmal baseball since May 1 to go from six games over .500 to three games under. They went from looking like they'd be in a two-horse race with the Milwaukee Brewers for the NL Central division title to a team fighting to stay out of last place.
For as much flack as the bullpen has gotten, and rightfully so, Chicago's catching situation is arguably worse. The duo of Miguel Amaya and Yan Gomes have proven time and time again that they cannot be trusted to start games for a team pushing for a playoff spot, and the Cubs need to find a way to address this. Fortunately, USA Today's Bob Nightengale gives Cubs fans hope about an exciting potential trade target.
"The Colorado Rockies will trade All-Star catcher Elias Diaz."
Nightengale keeps it short and sweet. The Colorado Rockies, one of the worst teams in baseball, reportedly won't be incompetent for once and will actually trade Elias Diaz, an extremely underrated player in the final year of his deal, to ensure they get a return before he likely departs in free agency.
Diaz was an All-Star last season for the Rockies and might be again in 2024, as he has slashed .303/.352/.439 with five home runs and 28 RBI. While his numbers are undoubtedly aided by Coors Field, he has a very solid .759 OPS on the road, which is roughly 250 points higher than the .491 OPS Cubs catchers have this season.
A Diaz trade won't cost too much since he'd be a rental, and he'd be a massive upgrade over what they have. The fact that the Rockies are set on trading him gives Cubs fans hope that they can upgrade their catcher spot in a big way.
MLB Rumors: Just how valuable is Garrett Crochet?
The Chicago White Sox are preparing for a massive trade deadline fire sale. It appears that pretty much anyone on their active roster is available including their two most valuable assets Luis Robert Jr. and Garrett Crochet. The White Sox reported asking price for Robert was already leaked, and Nightengale had a lot to say about how valuable Chicago believes Crochet is.
"The Chicago White Sox realize that Garrett Crochet’s value may never be higher so their asking price is exorbitant, hoping that contenders aren’t deterred by Crochet’s injury history and the need to curtail his innings in the second half, perhaps making him a reliever in the postseason."
Crochet, a pitcher without much of an MLB track record heading into this season, has been one of the few bright spots for Chicago this season, posting a 3.15 ERA in 15 starts and 82.2 innings of work. He leads the AL in WHIP (0.895), strikeouts (116), and K/9 (12.6). This breakout accompanied by his two additional years of club control have the White Sox asking for a ton.
Nightengale didn't get into what Chicago is asking for specifically, but he's right in saying that Crochet's value will never be higher. That's due in large part to his club control.
The White Sox are hoping teams look past his extensive injury history and the fact that he likely can't get through the entire season as a starting pitcher. Crochet has already blown past his previous professional career-high of 54.1 innings pitched in a full season, and that came back in 2021 when he worked exclusively in relief. He missed all of 2022 and was limited to a total of 25 innings last season after coming back from Tommy John Surgery.
While he can still be valuable in relief and presumably be ready to go in 2025 without any restrictions, Crochet's likely innings limit could have some teams unwilling to meet a crazy asking price.
It'll be interesting to see what the White Sox ask for when the deadline rolls around. They have no reason to lower their asking price right now considering we're still roughly six weeks away from the deadline, but Chicago knowing this is when Crochet's value will likely be at its peak could incentivize them to simply sell for the best offer even if it doesn't meet their lofty demands.
MLB Rumors: Orioles best realistic trade asset
The Baltimore Orioles are bonafide World Series contenders. That was the expectation entering the season after their 101-win 2023 campaign, and they've lived up to the hype thus far. Their 46-24 record might be second in the AL East, but it's the third-best record in all of baseball.
That record will have Baltimore buying at this year's trade deadline, and the fact that they might have the best farm system in the majors makes them scary buyers for the rest of the league.
Their top prospect Jackson Holliday will likely be untouchable, but the Orioles have three of MLB Pipeline's top 21 prospects not named Jackson Holliday in their organization right now. Guys like Coby Mayo and Heston Kjerstad would fetch a great player in return, but as Nightengale mentioned, Samuel Basallo might be their best trade asset of all.
"The Orioles’ best trade chip they may be willing to part with at the trade deadline is prized catching prospect Samuel Basallo, who is blocked by All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman."
Basallo, Baltimore's No. 2 prospect and the No. 13 overall prospect per MLB Pipeline, is the best player that the Orioles might be willing to part with according to Nightengale. The reasoning is that he's blocked behind the plate by Adley Rutschman, who obviously is not going anywhere.
While Basallo can play first base or even DH, his value comes as being an awesome hitter as a catcher. The Orioles can maximize that value by trading him now, while he's considered one of the best overall prospects in the sport, for a player who can help them win now, potentially in the rotation with the bevy of injuries they've suffered there.
Not all prospects work out, especially immediately. Orioles fans saw that firsthand with Holliday. It might be a little while before we see Basallo break out and become the star he's expected to be. Since their window is wide open right now, the Orioles would be wise to capitalize on Basallo's very high trade value to potentially help them win the World Series.