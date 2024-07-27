Orioles latest trade is a brutal result for the Yankees for more than one reason
The 2024 MLB trade deadline is approaching rather quickly. Trades have finally begun to pick up with a plethora of deals going down on the Thursday and Friday before July 30.
The pitching market in general has been very hot. Teams are going after the guys that they want and they're likely overpaying for them at this point, specifically in terms of relievers. A few of the middle-tier relievers have been traded for some high-end prospects, really setting the table for the higher-end pitchers to go for quite a haul.
The Baltimore Orioles have finally landed the pitcher that they have been so aggressively pursuing. It cost them three prospects including their 10th and 17th-ranked prospects, per MLB Pipeline.
Orioles rub salt in Yankees wounds with Zach Eflin trade
When the New York Yankees, their fans, their players and their front office heard that Zach Eflin had been traded away from their division rival Tampa Bay Rays, the city was able to let out a sigh of relief. Eflin has been notorious for throwing incredibly well against the Yankees.
Over the course of his career, Eflin has made eight starts against the Bronx Bombers. In those eight starts, he's 3-3 with a 2.11 ERA over 47 innings. He's holding a notoriously strong offensive team to a below-average slash line of .224/.269/.310.
The fact that Eflin no longer plays for the Rays should make Yankees fans ecstatic. That is until you realize that he now plays for an even bigger rival, the Baltimore Orioles.
Besides the Boston Red Sox, the Orioles are likely to be the biggest rival of the Yankees, especially this season. These two teams are on a crash course to face off in October with their season's on the line. Now the Yankees will have an additional pitcher to need to worry about for the next few seasons.
The Orioles got significantly better by acquiring Eflin. He's a pitcher that they know well, having played him repeatedly over the years in the AL East. But he's also a Yankee killer. It's just a perfect matchup that makes the Orioles that much scarier in the AL East.
Just an absolute nightmare situation for the Yankees.