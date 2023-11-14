MLB Rumors: Padres, Juan Soto inch closer to a trade for 1 key reason
The latest report on Padres' Juan Soto indicates he's nearing the trading block.
By Kristen Wong
Padres outfielder Juan Soto is sitting squarely at the center of trade talks this offseason, and thus far, there have been varying reports about his availability.
Last week, it was rumored that Soto trade talks "hit a wall" and the Padres seemed to have no intention of trading their star.
In a new report from ESPN's Jeff Passan, however, a Soto trade feels more and more inevitable.
Passan said that he believes trading Soto is the "only logical end point" for the Padres considering the club's payroll issue. Next season will be Soto's final year of arbitration before free agency, and the star is expected to command a salary of roughly $33 million.
Per Passan, the Padres have internally discussed the details of a potential Soto trade and would be looking for starting pitchers in return. The Yankees, Cubs, and Mariners are all rumored teams who could give San Diego what they're looking for.
Juan Soto trade rumors: Padres star's trade feels imminent
In recent years, the Padres have developed a reputation as big, generous spenders. Following this past season's disappointments, it's believed that San Diego plans to trim the fat from their payroll. How much will they cut? One estimate claims the Padres want to go into 2024 with player commitments of around $200 million.
The heavy expected pay cuts will dramatically impact Juan Soto's future with the club. If the Padres can find a willing trade partner, the team can recoup talent for Soto while also lowering their overall payroll by quite a bit.
As Passan notes, the Cubs and Mariners have what the Padres want: "near-MLB-ready starting pitching." Those two teams may nonetheless be unlikely to part with their young stars in return for Soto. Keep an eye on other suitors to make a run for the Padres star slugger.