MLB Rumors: Grading 3 items on the Padres' offseason wish list
The San Diego Padres are finishing up one of the most disappointing seasons in baseball history, and will enter the offseason with a plethora of questions.
The San Diego Padres entered the 2023 season with World Series aspirations, and rightfully so. A roster that already included Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. and other stars now had a full season of Juan Soto and Josh Hader. They also signed star shortstop Xander Bogaerts to an 11-year, $280 million contract.
Not only did the Padres not make the World Series, they failed to make the postseason altogether. They are currently 77-79 and in third place in the National League West. They made a late playoff push, going 9-1 in their last 10 games, but that push came up short.
It capped off what was arguably the most disappointing season in Major League Baseball history. Now, the Padres enter the offseason with big questions, ranging from the front office to manager Bob Melvin to the roster.
Here are the most pressing questions that the Padres must answer this offseason.