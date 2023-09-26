MLB Rumors: Grading 3 items on the Padres' offseason wish list
The San Diego Padres are finishing up one of the most disappointing seasons in baseball history, and will enter the offseason with a plethora of questions.
Padres offseason plans: Retain one of Blake Snell or Josh Hader
The Padres surrendered significant assets to acquire both Snell and Hader in trades, but it was Hader that Preller had long coveted. He attempted to trade for Hader in three separate seasons, ultimately acquiring him from the Brewers in the summer of 2022.
Now, with the team’s payroll inflated, it’s likely that the Padres will only be able to afford one of the players as Snell seems bound for a contract north of $150 million and Hader likely to break Edwin Diaz’s record-setting contract for a closer.
The Padres can’t be ruled out of anything, not with Preller’s unpredictability and Seidler’s deep pockets. But retaining Hader on a record-setting contract, especially when the team already has high-priced relievers already on the roster, could prove difficult.
Which may mean that the team could prioritize Snell in free agency, though considering that he is represented by Scott Boras, he will require top-dollar whether it be in San Diego or a different team.