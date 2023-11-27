MLB Rumors: Padres urgency to trade Juan Soto has been greatly exaggerated
The San Diego Padres may be listening to offers for Juan Soto but that doesn't mean they want to trade him.
Juan Soto is one of the biggest names reportedly on the MLB offseason trade block. However, rumors of his demise in San Diego have been greatly exaggerated, according to FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray.
Soto has been the subject of rumors throughout the season. And it's true that the Padres are listening to offers. But that doesn't mean a trade is imminent.
"I want to make it clear the Padres are not looking to move Juan Soto," Murray said on the latest episode of The Baseball Insiders podcast. "If they do move him, it is an offer they can't refuse type deal."
The Padres aren't that eager to trade Juan Soto
Basically, the Padres actually trading Soto is far from a guarantee. It's not a move they're completely invested in getting done before the end of the offseason.
Soto is heading for free agency after the 2024 season, so getting something back for him instead of letting him walk would pique San Diego's interest, sure.
However, it sounds more like the Padres are doing their due diligence. If another team were desperate enough to come in with a massive trade package, San Diego would be willing to part ways. That's entirely dependent on another team making that offer. If there isn't an offer that's worth it, the team isn't going to offload Soto.
What that all means is Soto is still highly likely to remain in San Diego for the 2024 season.
The ideal scenario for the Padres would probably involve Soto staying with the team and hitting his stride under new manager Mike Shildt. Shildt was the manager of the St. Louis Cardinals until 2021 when he was fired despite being just two seasons removed from an NL Manager of the Year Award.
With a bit of winning, perhaps Soto would be more likely to sign an extension.
Soto is coming off his third All-Star season. He hit a career-high 35 home runs and led the majors with 132 walks while slashing .275/.410/.519.