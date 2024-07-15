A Padres-White Sox trade that will force Chris Getz to think harder
By Lior Lampert
The San Diego Padres sniffing around the market for high-profile options ahead of the MLB trade deadline has become an annual tradition. This year, they have reportedly been eyeing Chicago White Sox All-Star ace Garrett Crochet.
Alas, recent intel from USA Today's Bob Nightengale has led us to believe the Padres struck out in their recent pursuit of Crochet. But that doesn't mean San Diego should give up quite yet.
With roughly two weeks until the deadline, Padres president of baseball operations and general manager A.J. Preller still has time to land Crochet. But considering the 25-year-old southpaw is in the midst of a breakout campaign and under team control through 2026, it will require a haul.
Here is an offer that will cause White Sox lead executive Chris Getz to rethink his stance on sending Crochet to San Diego.
Catcher Ethan Salas is the MLB Pipeline's No. 6-ranked prospect. A productive hitter who has flashed the leather as a backstop, he is a valuable bargaining chip and San Diego's most prized asset.
Salas has struggled during his Fort Wayne assignment in 2024 thus far. He is batting .197/.300/.280 with one home run, 26 RBIs and eight stolen bases across 297 plate appearances. But with Single-A Lake Elsinore in 2023, he posted a .267/.350/.487 slash line with nine homers and 35 RBIs in 220 trips at the plate. Only 18, including him in any deal feels like the best way to sway Getz into parting ways with Crochet.
In addition to Salas, San Diego could include right-handed starting pitcher Dylan Lesko to sweeten the pot.
Lesko, 20, was a first-round draft pick in 2022. He is the second-highest-ranked hurler in San Diego's farm system. Replacing Crochet in the rotation with a promising young arm like his makes for an intriguing proposition for a rebuilding White Sox club.
Similarly to Salas, Lesko has not fared well at Fort Wayne this season. He has a dismal 1-8 record with a 6.03 ERA and 76 strikeouts across 65.2 innings of work. Nonetheless, his well-rounded skill set and assortment of pitches allow him to ring up batters at a high rate, making him a fascinating project.
While this may feel like a steep price for a top-of-the-rotation left-hander on an innings limit, it's a testament to how good Crochet has been. He is 6-6 with a 3.02 ERA and 0.95 WHIP, leading the majors in starts (20) and strikeouts (150). When factoring in his age and contractual status, the cost becomes substantial for any suitor interested in his services.
San Diego has prominent prospects they can afford to give up and a need atop their staff. Based on how the front office has previously operated, they've proven they aren't afraid to take big swings.
