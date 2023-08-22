Former Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong finds new home after trade gone wrong
Paul DeJong was traded earlier this season after a long career with the St. Louis Cardinals. Now, he has a new home.
By Drew Koch
Most baseball fans remember Paul DeJong as a longstanding member of the St. Louis Cardinals. The shortstop was selected by St. Louis the 2015 MLB Draft and spent seven seasons in the Gateway City as a member of the Cardinals.
But DeJong, an All-Star in 2019, became a victim of the Cardinals horrific 2023 campaign. Currently occupying the cellar in the National League Central Division, St. Louis became sellers earlier this month and purged many veterans from the roster.
DeJong was among those jettisoned. The Toronto Blue Jays, in desperate need of a middle infielder with Bo Bichette on the injured list, dealt pitcher Matt Svanson to the Cardinals in exchange for DeJong at the MLB trade deadline.
But things didn't go right from the jump. Paul DeJong, who hadn't really been a potent bat since 2019, got off to a horrible start with his new club. The shorstop began his career in Toronto going 3-for-44 with 18 strikeouts.
Thankfully for the Blue Jays, Bo Bichette returned to the lineup this past weekend. DeJong's dreadful performance made it easy to part ways with the 30-year-old. Toronto designated DeJong for assignment last Saturday.
But, the San Francisco Giants are offering Paul DeJong another chance. According to sources, the Giants actually offered DeJong a major league contract despite his .634 OPS this season.
With a strikeout-rate around 30-percent and his defensive numbers nowhere near what they've been in the past, one has to wonder San Francisco is thinking. But Brandon Crawford, who's been struggling in his own right this season, is currently on the IL with a knee injury. Most recently, the Giants had been sending out Johan Carmargo at shortstop.
The San Francisco Giants are in the thick of the postseason hunt and have competition closing in on all sides. Clining to that last Wild Card spot, San Francisco has the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds hot on their tail. Perhaps DeJong will help maintain that slim lead.