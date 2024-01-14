MLB Rumors: Paul Goldschmidt trade, Cubs’ Bellinger threats, Reds trade expected
- Two potential threats that could steal Cody Bellinger away from the Cubs
MLB Rumors: Two potential threats to steal Cody Bellinger from the Cubs
With Shohei Ohtani off the board, Cody Bellinger is clearly the best position player left on the market. You wouldn't know it based on the lack of rumored interest around the league, but that is indeed the case.
The Chicago Cubs have been the favorites to re-sign Bellinger for much of the offseason as they'd be virtually guaranteeing having a worse lineup if they let him go, but the Cubs' reluctance to match Bellinger's price demands has left the door open for other teams to potentially steal him away.
USA Today's Bob Nightengale makes it seem like the Cubs remain the favorites, but says "If Cody Bellinger does not wind up back with the Chicago Cubs, the Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners are lurking." Those two teams seem unlikely to match Bellinger's hefty demands either, but with them needing offense, the connection to Bellinger certainly makes sense.
The Toronto Blue Jays were one of the Bellinger favorites earlier this offseason, especially after missing out on Ohtani, but after re-signing Kevin Kiermaier the fit was certainly not as clean. Toronto has a complete outfield and would not benefit as much from Bellinger's outstanding glove by sticking him at first base or DH.
The Seattle Mariners make more sense than the Blue Jays fit-wise with them needing more offense and having room in their outfield, but who knows how much money Seattle would realistically spend? The Mariners traded key players like Eugenio Suarez, Jarred Kelenic, and Robbie Ray as part of salary dumps. It's possible they did that to save money for a player like Bellinger, but it's certainly more likely that they did that for the sole purpose of shaving some payroll.
The Cubs should still be looked at as the favorites for Bellinger but he does appear to have fallback options if the Cubs are unwilling to pony up financially.