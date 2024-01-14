MLB Rumors: Paul Goldschmidt trade, Cubs’ Bellinger threats, Reds trade expected
- Paul Goldschmidt trade could happen if things go wrong
- Two potential threats that could steal Cody Bellinger away from the Cubs
- Reds expected to trade from glut of infielders
MLB Rumors: Paul Goldschmidt trade back on table if things go wrong
The St. Louis Cardinals shockingly being one of baseball's worst teams in 2023 led to some serious rumors surrounding the futures of some of their best players. We've seen rumors surrounding players like Dylan Carlson and Tommy Edman for years now, but we heard names like Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt pop up around the trade deadline. Those two cornerstones remained in St. Louis, but Goldschmidt's future with the RedBirds seems to be in question.
The 36-year-old was having a bit of a down year at the time but his lack of team control made him a realistic trade candidate. Goldschmidt is set to hit free agency at the end of this season. While it feels unlikely that the Cardinals trade him this offseason, talks can absolutely resurface if things go wrong.
When asked about a potential Goldschmidt extension, Cardinals GM John Mozeilak seemed to be very non-committal, saying that's something they could look at once the season begins. If the Cardinals (and Goldschmidt) get off to a good start, extension talks might resurface. However, if the team (and Goldschmidt) struggle again, a trade becomes more and more realistic.
There's little reason to believe Goldschmidt, a future Hall of Famer who has not been to or won a World Series in his 12-year career, will want to stay on a team that is not a contender. The Cardinals could trade him around the deadline and get solid assets in return rather than risk losing their star for nothing.
A Goldschmidt trade for now won't happen, but it looks like extension talks are off the table too. The way this goes depends entirely on how the Cardinals and Goldschmidt perform. If things go well, he could finish his career in a Cardinals uniform. That's what everyone is rooting for. If things go south, a summer of Paul Goldschmidt trade rumors could be on the horizon.