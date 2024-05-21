MLB Rumors: Perfect trade suitor for 4 most likely White Sox moving in fire sale
Expectations were never very high for this Chicago White Sox team, but this start to the season defies even the most pessimistic critics. The White Sox are 14-34, which places them 9.5 games behind the fourth-place Detroit Tigers in the NL Central. It feels like the season is over before it's really started.
Barring a truly historic turnaround, Chicago is destined for another season at the bottom of the standings. Another October spent at home, wondering what went wrong. White Sox fans might as well buckle in and prepare for a lot of talk about the future, because that is where the front office's focus will be the rest of the way.
All signs point toward a fire sale from Chicago leading up to the July 30 trade deadline. The current roster is a dud, so the White Sox will try to flip their handful of productive veterans into prospects with long-term upside. Chicago's bullpen is expected to take a particularly major hit in the months to come, with several quality vets that should draw interest around the league.
Over at The Athletic ($), Jim Bowden went through the MLB basement team by team to analyze the top trade candidates. He singled out four White Sox pitchers — Erick Fedde, Steven Wilson, Tim Hill, and Michael Kopech — are the "most likely" to be dealt.
So, let's dive into each individually and pick out ideal landing spots.
Ideal Michael Kopech trade destination: Baltimore Orioles
The Baltimore Orioles have officially arrived. Last season was no fluke, and the future is immensely bright. Just check out some Norfolk Tides highlights if you're ever bored and curious about what's coming down the pipeline for this young Baltimore squad.
With the World Series squarely within reach, it's time for the Orioles to operate like a serious front office. New ownership appears ready and willing to spend. The Corbin Burnes trade was a positive indicator of Baltimore's approach, not to mention the Craig Kimbrel signing.
The Orioles' depth is largely unmatched around the league, but there is still lingering uncertainty about the late relief situation in the bullpen. Kimbrel is the sort of established vet Baltimore needs, but his postseason track record is extremely spotty. The 35-year-old has wavered enough out of the gate to raise alarm bells in Baltimore. If the Orioles can land a solid closer to insure against Kimbrel in the playoffs, that would relieve a lot of stress around the fanbase.
Kopech fits the bill as a hard-throwing righty whose fastball can kiss 100 MPH. At 28 years old, he is under team control through next season and shouldn't break the bank financially until 2026. The Orioles should be all over available impact pitchers in their prime. There is no shortage of trade ammo kicking around the Baltimore farm system and Kopech has the potential to come up large in the playoffs, where the Orioles still need to prove their mettle.
With a 31.5 percent strikeout rate in the league's 91st percentile, Kopech is one of the most intimidating late relievers in the MLB. He would boost the Orioles in a position of need and solidify Baltimore's World Series aspirations.
Ideal Tim Hill trade destination: Kansas City Royals
The White Sox inked Tim Hill to an exceedingly affordable $1.8 million contract this offseason. The 34-year-old doesn't factor into Chicago's future — nor the future of any team around the league, frankly — but he's a potentially useful rental for an upstart contender in need of bullpen experience. Look no further than the Kansas City Royals.
It has been a minute since the Royals were buyers instead of sellers at the deadline, but with a 30-19 record, Kansas City is very much in the mix to win the NL Central. Bobby Witt Jr. is a bona fide MVP candidate and the Royals' starting rotation has quietly been one of the best in the American League. The front office proved itself willing to spend a little bit in the offseason, with Kyle Wright now waiting in the wings for a 2025 return. This is a team that is serious about leveling up.
Again, Hill doesn't offer any long-term upside, but he would boost the Royals' middle relief unit for half a season. The sidearm southpaw doesn't pack much velocity or pitch variety, but he encourages groundballs with his sinker and sets up his defense to take care of business.
Kansas City shouldn't need to sacrifice much on the prospect front to land Hill. If there has been a glaring weak point for an otherwise excellent Royals team, it's the relievers. With the likes of Will Smith and Tyler Duffey on the struggle bus, Hill supplies much-needed reinforcement.
Ideal Steven Wilson trade destination: Chicago Cubs
The Chicago Cubs' bullpen has drawn the ire of fans all season. With Adbert Alzolay struggling and now hurt, the need for another competent arm is elevated even further. Craig Counsell is one of the best bullpen managers in the game, able to manipulate matchups in his team's favor and translate analytics into a successful game plan. None of that matters if Chicago doesn't have the personnel, though.
We are watching the Cubs figure out their place in the MLB landscape. At 26-22, the postseason is fully within reach. It looks like a two-horse race in the NL Central, with Counsell's former team, the Milwaukee Brewers, currently 1.5 games ahead at 27-20. Shota Imanaga is the Cy Young frontrunner as a rookie, establishing himself as the proper ace Chicago desperately lacked. The offense will only get better as Cody Bellinger and Dansby Swanson figure out their swings.
Steven Wilson has been rock-solid in a major role for the White Sox, posting a 2.84 ERA and 1.263 WHIP across 21 games (19.0 innings pitched). The righty gets a lot of soft contact, oscillating between a mid-90s heater and a mid-80s sweeper. A move to the Cubs wouldn't even require him to rent a new apartment. He can drive across the city and emerge in a more prominent role on a serious contender.
Wilson is inked to a one-year deal worth less than $800K, so this hardly breaks the bank for a stingy Cubs front office. He won't necessarily solve their closing woes, but Wilson gives the Cubs a bankable option to maneuver through different matchups as needed. Given the short-term nature of his contract, the Cubs won't need to sacrifice much of their top-tier farm system either.
Ideal Erick Fedde trade destination: Atlanta Braves
Erick Fedde has been the best White Sox starter by a vast margin, posting a 4-1 record across 10 starts for a team that only has 14 wins to date. His 3.10 ERA and 1.086 WHIP are highly promising, not to mention a healthy 52 strikeouts in 58.0 innings pitched. Fedde spent last season tearing through the KBO after struggling to establish his footing through six seasons with the Washington Nationals. He appears to have it all figured out now.
The Atlanta Braves tend to win every trade for a pitcher. Alex Anthopoulos is great at locating value and exploiting it to his own advantage. The White Sox signed Fedde through next season at $7.5 million annually. At 31 years old, he should have plenty of gas left in the tank. Equipped with several appealing young pitchers at the Triple-A and Double-A levels, Atlanta shouldn't have too much trouble meeting Chicago's asking price in a trade.
Few bullpens have been stronger front to back than Atlanta's this season, but the fifth starter spot remains a point of concern. Bryce Elder was recently demoted to Gwinnett in favor of Darius Vines. Reynaldo Lopez is on track for the All-Star game after a middling career to date, but there's no telling how sustainable his excellence is. Spencer Strider is sidelined through the end of the season, so Atlanta would benefit from some solid insurance.
Fedde looks perfectly comfortable as the No. 1 option in Chicago, but the Braves would thrust him into a truly competitive environment. He needs to prove that this is more than a flash in the pan. Atlanta is familiar with Fedde after seeing him across the division for half a decade, but this level of productivity is new to him. At least in the MLB.
He would be somewhat insulated from criticism by Chris Sale, Charlie Morton, and Max Fried, but Fedde would need to deliver on the hype in Atlanta. It's one thing to pitch the lights up for the worst team in baseball. It's another to elevate a postseason contender and pitch meaningful innings on a weekly basis.
If the Braves can land Fedde on such an affordable contract with multiple years of team control, it's a no-brainer. There is risk, sure, but this is obvious value for Anthopoulos and the front office.