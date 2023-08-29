MLB Rumors: Pete Alonso's obvious fit, Cody Bellinger contract, Yankees buzz
An MLB rumors update discussing a Pete Alonso fit, Cody Bellinger's Cubs contract and Yankees buzz around Luis Severino.
MLB Rumors: Pete Alonso could be moved to the Astros in the offseason
As the Mets have entered a full scale rebuild, the rumors have begun swirling that they could continue selling well into the offseason. One of the more valuable pieces left on their roster who has gained traction to be moved is their slugging first baseman, Pete Alonso.
On the season, Alonso has put together some pretty significant slugging numbers. He's on pace for his third career 40 homer-100 RBI season. While he's only hitting .221 on the year, his 3.0 WAR and 129 OPS+ show that his value goes far beyond his batting average.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today recently revealed that Pete Alonso fully expects to be traded this offseason and that this rumor is common knowledge among several executives.
With that being said, it's never too early to begin exploring potential trade partners for the All-Star first baseman. Maybe the team with the biggest hole is the star-studded Houston Astros.
The hole at first base for the Astros is a gaping one. On the season, their first baseman are slashing .235/.295/.379 with an OPS+ in the 70s, well below league average. That position has only hit 17 home runs compared to Alonso's 39.
Adding Alonso would be huge for the Astros, and it would fit their continued "win now" mindset that they've continue to display over the last few seasons.