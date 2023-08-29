MLB Rumors: Pete Alonso's obvious fit, Cody Bellinger contract, Yankees buzz
An MLB rumors update discussing a Pete Alonso fit, Cody Bellinger's Cubs contract and Yankees buzz around Luis Severino.
MLB Rumors: Cody Bellinger in line for big pay day this offseason
Cody Bellinger has been the biggest breakout player of the 2023 season, showing flashes of his former MVP self. For the first time in four years, Bellinger is hitting over .300, with his 2023 batting average being the highest he's posted in his whole career.
With that in mind, Bellinger will definitely be in line for a huge payday this offseason, assuming he declines his mutual option after the 2023 season is over. A player like Bellinger is a rare player to get ahold of and his agent, Scott Boras, definitely agrees.
"Demand is often created by rarity," Boras said. "When you have the rarity of age, skill level, a five tool player, a Gold Glove center fielder and first baseman who can run, throw, hit and hit for power, that's a rare commodity in baseball."
The former Gold Glover is still just 28 years old and coming off what will be one of the best seasons of his career. Though he won't bring home the NL MVP trophy this season, he has undoubtedly shown the talent and ability that made him one of the game's most captivating players a few seasons ago.
Cody Bellinger is truly a rare commodity in the sport of baseball and that rare commodity is likely to cost a team a pretty penny to acquire his services this offseason.