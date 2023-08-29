MLB Rumors: Pete Alonso's obvious fit, Cody Bellinger contract, Yankees buzz
An MLB rumors update discussing a Pete Alonso fit, Cody Bellinger's Cubs contract and Yankees buzz around Luis Severino.
MLB Rumors: Luis Severino's last two starts shown potential for growth
For a few seasons, it appeared as though the New York Yankees had struck gold with Luis Severino. The righty was able to put together good seasons in 2017, 2018 and 2022 that showed he could be a big piece of the Yankees puzzle.
But 2023 has been far from the same for the former All-Star. In fact, 2023 has been his worst year of his career, by quite a wide margin.
At this point in the season, he's allowing more hits, more home runs, and more walks than ever before while also striking out less batters per nine innings. His ERA sits in the mid 6's and he holds a WHIP above 1.600.
This comes at the worst possible time for Severino, as he's entering free agency this offseason. This free agency will come after the Yankees picked up his $15 million club option last year.
But not all is bad for the Yankees starter. In fact, he's already begun rebuilding his stock for the offseason through his most recent two starts. Across 13.2 innings, Severino has allowed 6 hits, 2 walks and 0 runs while striking out 10 batters.
Though it may be too late for him to build his value back too significantly, he could still see himself earn a bit more money in the offseason with improved performance. It's unlikely that a team would want to lock him down for a significant amount of time given his regression this season. 2024 needs to be his bounceback year.